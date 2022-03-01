Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] is 2.24% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE: LUV] plunged by -$1.34 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $44.84 during the day while it closed the day at $43.80. The company report on February 18, 2022 that SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ONCE AGAIN RANKED AMONG FORBES’ BEST EMPLOYERS IN AMERICA.

Carrier named one of the Top 100 Companies in the nation.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) (“the Company”) is proud to be named one of Forbes’ 2022 America’s Best Employers. The Dallas-based carrier ranks among the top 100 companies in the Large Employer category. This is the seventh year Southwest has made the list.

Southwest Airlines Co. stock has also loss -4.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LUV stock has declined by -2.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.92% and gained 2.24% year-on date.

The market cap for LUV stock reached $25.48 billion, with 595.00 million shares outstanding and 590.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.09M shares, LUV reached a trading volume of 10351081 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUV shares is $54.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Southwest Airlines Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna dropped their target price from $52 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Southwest Airlines Co. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwest Airlines Co. is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUV in the course of the last twelve months was 11.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

LUV stock trade performance evaluation

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.74. With this latest performance, LUV shares gained by 2.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.03 for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.10, while it was recorded at 44.58 for the last single week of trading, and 49.54 for the last 200 days.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.82 and a Gross Margin at +7.34. Southwest Airlines Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.61.

Southwest Airlines Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,537 million, or 78.40% of LUV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,814,978, which is approximately 17.478% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 54,290,429 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.45 billion in LUV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.85 billion in LUV stock with ownership of nearly 1.253% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwest Airlines Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 451 institutional holders increased their position in Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE:LUV] by around 38,232,852 shares. Additionally, 535 investors decreased positions by around 42,971,210 shares, while 178 investors held positions by with 373,757,738 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 454,961,800 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUV stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,305,695 shares, while 169 institutional investors sold positions of 12,179,676 shares during the same period.