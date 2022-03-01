Roblox Corporation [RBLX] Is Currently -0.10 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Roblox Corporation [NYSE: RBLX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.10% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.15%. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Roblox Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

Record Fiscal Year 2021 Revenue Grew 108% Year over Year.

Record Daily Active Users and Hours Engaged as of December 31, 2021.

The one-year Roblox Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.04. The average equity rating for RBLX stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $29.35 billion, with 575.93 million shares outstanding and 460.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.32M shares, RBLX stock reached a trading volume of 21716009 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Roblox Corporation [RBLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBLX shares is $78.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Roblox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Roblox Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $136, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on RBLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roblox Corporation is set at 6.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 48.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for RBLX in the course of the last twelve months was 49.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

RBLX Stock Performance Analysis:

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.15. With this latest performance, RBLX shares dropped by -20.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.67% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.38 for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.99, while it was recorded at 48.75 for the last single week of trading, and 85.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Roblox Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roblox Corporation [RBLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.80 and a Gross Margin at +22.27. Roblox Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.62.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -295.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.34.

Roblox Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

RBLX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roblox Corporation go to 1.10%.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,342 million, or 86.90% of RBLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBLX stocks are: ALTOS VENTURES MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 82,781,796, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 40,556,647 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.03 billion in RBLX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.31 billion in RBLX stock with ownership of nearly 93.143% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roblox Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 459 institutional holders increased their position in Roblox Corporation [NYSE:RBLX] by around 165,924,059 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 41,061,764 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 159,478,018 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 366,463,841 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBLX stock had 229 new institutional investments in for a total of 113,407,102 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 4,946,783 shares during the same period.