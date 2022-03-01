Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] fell -38.83% so far this year. What now?

Rivian Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: RIVN] plunged by -$0.28 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $63.99 during the day while it closed the day at $63.43. The company report on February 23, 2022 that RJ Scaringe to Participate in the Wolfe Research Virtual Global Auto, Auto Tech, and Mobility Conference 2022.

On Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 3:00 pm ET Rivian’s founder, Chairman and CEO RJ Scaringe will participate in a virtual fireside chat with auto analyst Rod Lache at the Wolfe Research Virtual Global Auto, Auto Tech, and Mobility Conference.

The market cap for RIVN stock reached $57.36 billion, with 904.29 million shares outstanding and 734.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.40M shares, RIVN reached a trading volume of 13435778 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIVN shares is $132.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Rivian Automotive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Tigress Financial raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Rivian Automotive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $130, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on RIVN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rivian Automotive Inc. is set at 6.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 57359.11.

RIVN stock trade performance evaluation

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.02.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.69 for Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.32, while it was recorded at 62.69 for the last single week of trading.

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Rivian Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $37,340 million, or 66.10% of RIVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIVN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 162,080,423, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 11.50% of the total institutional ownership; AMAZON COM INC, holding 158,363,834 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.05 billion in RIVN stocks shares; and COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $2.23 billion in RIVN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

490 institutional holders increased their position in Rivian Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ:RIVN] by around 588,684,943 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 588,684,943 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIVN stock had 490 new institutional investments in for a total of 588,684,943 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.