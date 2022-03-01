RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] – find out why.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [NYSE: CPG] traded at a high on 02/28/22, posting a 4.05 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.19. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Crescent Point Announces Q4 and Year-End 2021 Results Conference Call.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (“Crescent Point” or the “Company”) (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) plans to report its fourth quarter and year-end 2021 financial and operating results and reserves via press release prior to the opening of markets on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Crescent Point’s management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. MT (12:00 p.m. ET) the same day to discuss the Company’s results and outlook.

Participants can listen to this event online via webcast. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed by dialing 1‑888‑390‑0605.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10662002 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Crescent Point Energy Corp. stands at 5.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.80%.

The market cap for CPG stock reached $5.05 billion, with 581.98 million shares outstanding and 580.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.07M shares, CPG reached a trading volume of 10662002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]?

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Crescent Point Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crescent Point Energy Corp. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has CPG stock performed recently?

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.47. With this latest performance, CPG shares gained by 12.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 100.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 92.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.39 for Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.10, while it was recorded at 6.69 for the last single week of trading, and 4.72 for the last 200 days.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.15 and a Gross Margin at +5.82. Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -169.35.

Return on Total Capital for CPG is now 0.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.59. Additionally, CPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] managed to generate an average of -$3,428,435 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]

There are presently around $1,465 million, or 39.61% of CPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPG stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 30,995,948, which is approximately -12.485% of the company’s market cap and around 0.18% of the total institutional ownership; CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD., holding 25,941,130 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $179.25 million in CPG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $116.14 million in CPG stock with ownership of nearly 0.736% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crescent Point Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. [NYSE:CPG] by around 46,718,036 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 28,892,841 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 136,462,924 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,073,801 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPG stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,850,154 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,137,837 shares during the same period.