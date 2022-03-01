Raymond James lifts Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Renewable Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ: REGI] surged by $17.69 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $61.6098 during the day while it closed the day at $61.50. The company report on February 28, 2022 that Chevron Announces Agreement to Acquire Renewable Energy Group.

Expected to build strength and accelerate growth across renewable fuels value chain.

Projected to be accretive to earnings and free cash flow.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. stock has also gained 84.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, REGI stock has inclined by 28.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 18.63% and gained 44.91% year-on date.

The market cap for REGI stock reached $3.04 billion, with 50.25 million shares outstanding and 48.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 792.31K shares, REGI reached a trading volume of 12750450 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REGI shares is $69.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Renewable Energy Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Renewable Energy Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on REGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Renewable Energy Group Inc. is set at 3.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for REGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.08.

REGI stock trade performance evaluation

Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 84.13. With this latest performance, REGI shares gained by 58.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.75 for Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.43, while it was recorded at 44.42 for the last single week of trading, and 52.52 for the last 200 days.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.25 and a Gross Margin at +10.83. Renewable Energy Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.63.

Return on Total Capital for REGI is now 8.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.10. Additionally, REGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] managed to generate an average of $134,542 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.32.Renewable Energy Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Renewable Energy Group Inc. go to 5.29%.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,233 million, or 96.61% of REGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REGI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,684,292, which is approximately 8.281% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,550,059 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $243.15 million in REGI stocks shares; and SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, currently with $233.41 million in REGI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Renewable Energy Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Renewable Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ:REGI] by around 9,457,729 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 4,351,692 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 37,152,536 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,961,957 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REGI stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,900,013 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 800,268 shares during the same period.