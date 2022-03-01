Range Resources Corporation [RRC] stock Upgrade by TD Securities analyst, price target now $22

Range Resources Corporation [NYSE: RRC] slipped around -0.46 points on Monday, while shares priced at $22.95 at the close of the session, down -1.96%. The company report on February 25, 2022 that Molina Healthcare Set to Join S&P 500; Range Resources to Join S&P MidCap 400; Golden Entertainment to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P MidCap 400 constituent Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will replace IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) will replace Molina Healthcare in the S&P MidCap 400, and Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASD:GDEN) will replace Range Resources in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, March 2. S&P 500 constituent S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI) is acquiring IHS Markit in a transaction expected to be completed on February 28.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

Range Resources Corporation stock is now 28.72% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RRC Stock saw the intraday high of $23.025 and lowest of $22.06 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 26.48, which means current price is +37.34% above from all time high which was touched on 02/24/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.87M shares, RRC reached a trading volume of 16450777 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Range Resources Corporation [RRC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RRC shares is $27.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Range Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $22 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Range Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on RRC stock. On October 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for RRC shares from 18 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Range Resources Corporation is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for RRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for RRC in the course of the last twelve months was 10.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

How has RRC stock performed recently?

Range Resources Corporation [RRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.33. With this latest performance, RRC shares gained by 24.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 128.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.38 for Range Resources Corporation [RRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.73, while it was recorded at 22.57 for the last single week of trading, and 18.44 for the last 200 days.

Range Resources Corporation [RRC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Range Resources Corporation [RRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.46 and a Gross Margin at +42.98. Range Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.61.

Range Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings analysis for Range Resources Corporation [RRC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Range Resources Corporation go to 2.85%.

Insider trade positions for Range Resources Corporation [RRC]

There are presently around $5,551 million, or 92.40% of RRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RRC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 39,129,163, which is approximately -0.102% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,351,074 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $640.29 million in RRC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $630.83 million in RRC stock with ownership of nearly 26.61% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Range Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Range Resources Corporation [NYSE:RRC] by around 18,884,336 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 15,171,198 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 203,062,931 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,118,465 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RRC stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,829,873 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 3,129,336 shares during the same period.