QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] Revenue clocked in at $36.04 billion, down -5.95% YTD: What’s Next?

QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ: QCOM] traded at a high on 02/28/22, posting a 0.62 gain after which it closed the day' session at $171.99. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Continuing Support for Those Affected by COVID-19.

Our employees are passionate about many causes and embrace opportunities to make a difference. To support employee volunteerism during the COVID-19 pandemic, we created an online portal for them to find virtual volunteer opportunities more easily. We also hosted virtual volunteer activities for employees and their families, such as making inspirational cards for older adults who would benefit from friendly connections during this deeply isolating time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10631373 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of QUALCOMM Incorporated stands at 4.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.35%.

The market cap for QCOM stock reached $190.49 billion, with 1.12 billion shares outstanding and 1.12 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.61M shares, QCOM reached a trading volume of 10631373 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QCOM shares is $219.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for QUALCOMM Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $215 to $223. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2022, representing the official price target for QUALCOMM Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $195 to $210, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on QCOM stock. On February 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for QCOM shares from 220 to 230.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QUALCOMM Incorporated is set at 7.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for QCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for QCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 43.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has QCOM stock performed recently?

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.59. With this latest performance, QCOM shares gained by 6.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.51 for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 176.43, while it was recorded at 167.68 for the last single week of trading, and 152.93 for the last 200 days.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.16 and a Gross Margin at +57.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.94.

Return on Total Capital for QCOM is now 40.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 39.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 112.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 163.81. Additionally, QCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 142.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] managed to generate an average of $200,956 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.QUALCOMM Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QUALCOMM Incorporated go to 14.68%.

Insider trade positions for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]

There are presently around $141,283 million, or 74.70% of QCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 104,021,825, which is approximately 0.315% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 81,379,537 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.91 billion in QCOM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.41 billion in QCOM stock with ownership of nearly 3.262% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QUALCOMM Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,346 institutional holders increased their position in QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ:QCOM] by around 59,539,460 shares. Additionally, 907 investors decreased positions by around 56,335,332 shares, while 263 investors held positions by with 710,679,311 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 826,554,103 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QCOM stock had 419 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,216,263 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 6,989,990 shares during the same period.