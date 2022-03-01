Progenity Inc. [PROG] fell -35.41% so far this year. What now?

Progenity Inc. [NASDAQ: PROG] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on February 28, 2022 that Progenity Announces Acceptance of Three Abstracts at Digestive Disease Week 2022.

Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), a biotechnology company innovating in the field of oral biotherapeutics for gastrointestinal health and beyond, today announced the acceptance of three abstracts on the treatment of IBD and microbiome sampling for presentation at Digestive Disease Week® (DDW). DDW is the world’s premier meeting for physicians, researchers, and industry in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy, and gastrointestinal surgery, and will take place in person and virtually May 21-24, 2022.

A sum of 9209994 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 15.55M shares. Progenity Inc. shares reached a high of $1.47 and dropped to a low of $1.31 until finishing in the latest session at $1.35.

The one-year PROG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 55.0. The average equity rating for PROG stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Progenity Inc. [PROG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PROG shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PROG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Progenity Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Progenity Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $2, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on PROG stock. On February 08, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PROG shares from 11 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Progenity Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for PROG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.85.

PROG Stock Performance Analysis:

Progenity Inc. [PROG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.34. With this latest performance, PROG shares gained by 5.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PROG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.26 for Progenity Inc. [PROG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7657, while it was recorded at 1.3400 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2503 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Progenity Inc. Fundamentals:

Progenity Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Progenity Inc. [PROG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $65 million, or 34.50% of PROG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PROG stocks are: ATHYRIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 29,855,847, which is approximately -17.971% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,788,419 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.46 million in PROG stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $6.19 million in PROG stock with ownership of nearly -29.93% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Progenity Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Progenity Inc. [NASDAQ:PROG] by around 11,028,505 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 10,498,932 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 26,924,963 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,452,400 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PROG stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,392,008 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,426,702 shares during the same period.