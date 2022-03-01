PPL Corporation [PPL] Is Currently -0.98 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

PPL Corporation [NYSE: PPL] closed the trading session at $26.17 on 02/28/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $25.735, while the highest price level was $26.38. The company report on February 23, 2022 that PPL Corporation receives approval from Rhode Island Division of Public Utilities and Carriers to acquire The Narragansett Electric Company.

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) today received approval from the Rhode Island Division of Public Utilities and Carriers to acquire The Narragansett Electric Company from National Grid USA.

“We’re pleased with today’s decision, which follows a comprehensive public review process, and we’re excited about the opportunity to serve Rhode Island families and businesses,” said PPL President and Chief Executive Officer Vincent Sorgi.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -12.94 percent and weekly performance of 0.27 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.13 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.38M shares, PPL reached to a volume of 9702033 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPL shares is $30.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for PPL Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $22 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for PPL Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPL Corporation is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.95.

PPL Corporation [PPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.27. With this latest performance, PPL shares dropped by -10.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.79 for PPL Corporation [PPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.15, while it was recorded at 26.29 for the last single week of trading, and 28.88 for the last 200 days.

PPL Corporation [PPL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PPL Corporation [PPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.62 and a Gross Margin at +28.20. PPL Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.04.

PPL Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

PPL Corporation [PPL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,800 million, or 67.50% of PPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 88,748,861, which is approximately -2.566% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 64,561,072 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.71 billion in PPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.08 billion in PPL stock with ownership of nearly -0.781% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PPL Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 387 institutional holders increased their position in PPL Corporation [NYSE:PPL] by around 19,092,392 shares. Additionally, 408 investors decreased positions by around 30,226,203 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 434,971,089 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 484,289,684 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPL stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,103,909 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 4,435,070 shares during the same period.