Piper Sandler slashes price target on EPAM Systems Inc. [EPAM] – find out why.

EPAM Systems Inc. [NYSE: EPAM] loss -45.68% on the last trading session, reaching $207.75 price per share at the time. The company report on February 28, 2022 that EPAM Withdraws Q1 and Full Year 2022 Guidance due to Uncertainties Related to the Events in Ukraine.

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, today announced it is withdrawing its first quarter and 2022 financial outlook due to heightened uncertainties and regional impacts resulting from military actions in Ukraine.

EPAM Systems Inc. represents 56.65 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.81 billion with the latest information. EPAM stock price has been found in the range of $198.25 to $355.76.

If compared to the average trading volume of 867.18K shares, EPAM reached a trading volume of 10176048 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about EPAM Systems Inc. [EPAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPAM shares is $685.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPAM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for EPAM Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2022, representing the official price target for EPAM Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $455 to $670, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on EPAM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EPAM Systems Inc. is set at 40.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPAM in the course of the last twelve months was 33.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

Trading performance analysis for EPAM stock

EPAM Systems Inc. [EPAM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -53.13. With this latest performance, EPAM shares dropped by -52.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 15.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.21 for EPAM Systems Inc. [EPAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 517.03, while it was recorded at 363.69 for the last single week of trading, and 568.30 for the last 200 days.

EPAM Systems Inc. [EPAM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EPAM Systems Inc. [EPAM] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.60 and a Gross Margin at +31.69. EPAM Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.82.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.43.

EPAM Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

EPAM Systems Inc. [EPAM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPAM Systems Inc. go to 24.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at EPAM Systems Inc. [EPAM]

There are presently around $20,152 million, or 95.60% of EPAM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPAM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,119,526, which is approximately 19.919% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,644,619 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.78 billion in EPAM stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.6 billion in EPAM stock with ownership of nearly -8.8% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EPAM Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 371 institutional holders increased their position in EPAM Systems Inc. [NYSE:EPAM] by around 6,888,967 shares. Additionally, 300 investors decreased positions by around 5,452,851 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 40,354,062 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,695,880 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPAM stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 782,553 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 636,005 shares during the same period.