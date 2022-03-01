Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] Revenue clocked in at $730.00 million, down -29.59% YTD: What’s Next?

Molecular Data Inc. [NASDAQ: MKD] gained 9.02% or 0.01 points to close at $0.15 with a heavy trading volume of 13845532 shares. The company report on January 19, 2022 that MKD clinches two awards, industrial digitalization efforts bearing fruits.

Molecular Data Inc. (“Molecular Data” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MKD), a leading technology-driven platform in China’s chemical industry, today announced that the Company has been awarded with the 2021 Digital Service Innovation Enterprise Award. The 2021 Innovation Impact Initiative is launched by CCID, China Electronics Information Industry Research Institute (part of the PRC’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology) and Digital Economy Magazine. This awards list is jointly released by both organizations.

On the same day, Molecular Data has been rated top 8 in the “Digitalization of the plastics industry” list. A renowned agency, the Research center of E-commerce and the E-commerce Platform jointly released this “Top 100 list for China’s industrial digitalization in 2021”.

It opened the trading session at $0.1411, the shares rose to $0.1682 and dropped to $0.135, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MKD points out that the company has recorded -63.54% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -36.36% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.31M shares, MKD reached to a volume of 13845532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Molecular Data Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for MKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03.

Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.92. With this latest performance, MKD shares dropped by -5.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.47 for Molecular Data Inc. [MKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1893, while it was recorded at 0.1401 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4525 for the last 200 days.

Molecular Data Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.80% of MKD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MKD stocks are: TB ALTERNATIVE ASSETS LTD. with ownership of 2,290,570, which is approximately -54.189% of the company’s market cap and around 10.08% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,106,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in MKD stocks shares; and GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP, currently with $91000.0 in MKD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Molecular Data Inc. [NASDAQ:MKD] by around 2,149,235 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 4,230,468 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,846,818 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,532,885 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MKD stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,778,461 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 1,516,093 shares during the same period.