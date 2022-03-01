MKM Partners slashes price target on Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] – find out why.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ: PTON] jumped around 0.87 points on Monday, while shares priced at $29.06 at the close of the session, up 3.09%. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Peloton Announces Comprehensive Program to Reduce Costs and Drive Growth, Profitability, and Free Cash Flow.

Realigning Business Operations, Reducing Manufacturing Footprint, and Enhancing Capital and Operational Efficiency.

Expects to Deliver at Least $800 Million in Annual Run-Rate Cost Savings; Reduces Planned 2022 CapEx Spending by Approximately $150 Million.

Peloton Interactive Inc. stock is now -18.74% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PTON Stock saw the intraday high of $29.12 and lowest of $27.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 129.70, which means current price is +27.40% above from all time high which was touched on 02/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 27.79M shares, PTON reached a trading volume of 10486980 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTON shares is $43.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTON stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Peloton Interactive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $30 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Peloton Interactive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $40, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on PTON stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PTON shares from 40 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peloton Interactive Inc. is set at 3.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.83.

How has PTON stock performed recently?

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.92. With this latest performance, PTON shares gained by 21.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.85 for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.15, while it was recorded at 28.22 for the last single week of trading, and 78.81 for the last 200 days.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.91 and a Gross Margin at +35.18. Peloton Interactive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.70.

Return on Total Capital for PTON is now -4.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.20. Additionally, PTON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] managed to generate an average of -$21,819 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 75.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Peloton Interactive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Insider trade positions for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]

There are presently around $7,341 million, or 87.00% of PTON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTON stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 31,609,257, which is approximately 12.133% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,917,165 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $702.41 million in PTON stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $484.52 million in PTON stock with ownership of nearly 328.427% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peloton Interactive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 356 institutional holders increased their position in Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ:PTON] by around 84,038,674 shares. Additionally, 338 investors decreased positions by around 53,650,584 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 122,739,589 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 260,428,847 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTON stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,210,217 shares, while 189 institutional investors sold positions of 31,835,965 shares during the same period.