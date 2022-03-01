Market cap of Roku Inc. [ROKU] reaches 18.27B – now what?

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] closed the trading session at $139.53 on 02/28/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $136.50, while the highest price level was $141.93. The company report on February 23, 2022 that Roku Joins Sound Hub Denmark.

Roku’s Danish Audio Team to Join and Support World-Class Sound, Technology and Acoustics Growth Hub Fostering Innovation Within the Field of Audio.

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Sound Hub Denmark today announced Roku’s membership and participation in Sound Hub Denmark, a world-class sound and acoustics growth hub designed to foster innovation within the field of audio. Joining other members including Bang & Olufsen, Harman and Dynaudio, Roku’s Denmark-based audio and acoustics teams will provide coaching and mentoring – and present on topics around home theater and audio at Sound Hub Denmark events.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -38.86 percent and weekly performance of 24.07 percent. The stock has been moved at -60.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -40.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.05M shares, ROKU reached to a volume of 8966328 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Roku Inc. [ROKU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $213.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Roku Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $295 to $190, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on ROKU stock. On December 15, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ROKU shares from 435 to 315.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 13.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROKU in the course of the last twelve months was 97.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

ROKU stock trade performance evaluation

Roku Inc. [ROKU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.07. With this latest performance, ROKU shares dropped by -5.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.57 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 176.79, while it was recorded at 130.91 for the last single week of trading, and 297.97 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Roku Inc. [ROKU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc. go to -8.20%.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,902 million, or 76.40% of ROKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,048,797, which is approximately 23.003% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 9,303,670 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.3 billion in ROKU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.03 billion in ROKU stock with ownership of nearly -0.405% of the company’s market capitalization.

434 institutional holders increased their position in Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU] by around 17,498,653 shares. Additionally, 410 investors decreased positions by around 7,373,389 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 67,543,492 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,415,534 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROKU stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,698,524 shares, while 174 institutional investors sold positions of 3,297,258 shares during the same period.