Market cap of Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] reaches 36.35B – now what?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: OXY] loss -0.46% or -0.18 points to close at $38.74 with a heavy trading volume of 29745212 shares. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Occidental Increases Dividend.

Occidental (NYSE: OXY) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share on common stock, payable on April 15, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 10, 2022. On an annual basis, the dividend is $0.52 per share at the new rate, compared to the previous annual rate of $0.04 per share.

“As we continue to reduce our net debt and strengthen our balance sheet, our focus has expanded to returning additional capital to shareholders, beginning with the increase in our quarterly common dividend to 13 cents per share,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub.

It opened the trading session at $39.22, the shares rose to $40.35 and dropped to $38.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OXY points out that the company has recorded 61.42% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -79.19% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 17.39M shares, OXY reached to a volume of 29745212 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OXY shares is $44.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OXY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $37 to $39. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $35 to $50, while Truist kept a Buy rating on OXY stock. On September 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for OXY shares from 35 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Occidental Petroleum Corporation is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for OXY in the course of the last twelve months was 4.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.81. With this latest performance, OXY shares gained by 4.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.29 for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.16, while it was recorded at 38.85 for the last single week of trading, and 30.43 for the last 200 days.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.99 and a Gross Margin at +29.29. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.41.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]

There are presently around $27,088 million, or 73.20% of OXY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OXY stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 112,531,760, which is approximately -2.402% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 99,516,764 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.86 billion in OXY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.31 billion in OXY stock with ownership of nearly 0.846% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Occidental Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 383 institutional holders increased their position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:OXY] by around 57,482,654 shares. Additionally, 346 investors decreased positions by around 35,152,245 shares, while 162 investors held positions by with 606,589,861 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 699,224,760 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OXY stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,122,197 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 10,756,268 shares during the same period.