Market cap of Exelon Corporation [EXC] reaches 40.37B – now what?

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] traded at a low on 02/28/22, posting a -0.09 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $42.56. The company report on February 28, 2022 that Exelon, Coalition of Power Companies Argue Before U.S. Supreme Court in Favor of Preserving EPA’s Authority to Regulate Power Plant Greenhouse Gas Emissions.

Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC) is a member of a coalition of nine utility companies that argued before the U.S. Supreme Court today in West Virginia vs. EPA in favor of preserving the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) authority to set standards to limit greenhouse gas pollution from power plants.

The coalition, along with EPA, several states and NGOs, seeks to affirm a lower court’s ruling in American Lung Association v. EPA. At issue is the scope of EPA’s authority under the Clean Air Act to regulate powerplant greenhouse gas emissions, which Exelon and the other case respondents contend is instrumental in the power sector’s shift to relying on cleaner sources of electricity generation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13226678 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Exelon Corporation stands at 2.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.56%.

The market cap for EXC stock reached $40.37 billion, with 979.00 million shares outstanding and 975.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.93M shares, EXC reached a trading volume of 13226678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Exelon Corporation [EXC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $49.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank dropped their target price from $55 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $62 to $44, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on EXC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.12.

How has EXC stock performed recently?

Exelon Corporation [EXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.23. With this latest performance, EXC shares gained by 6.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.83 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.88, while it was recorded at 41.82 for the last single week of trading, and 36.43 for the last 200 days.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.69 and a Gross Margin at +17.81. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.86.

Return on Total Capital for EXC is now 5.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.70. Additionally, EXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] managed to generate an average of $60,699 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Exelon Corporation [EXC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to 16.00%.

Insider trade positions for Exelon Corporation [EXC]

There are presently around $33,796 million, or 82.60% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 84,497,206, which is approximately 2.906% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 77,636,688 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.31 billion in EXC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.21 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly -5.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

566 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 45,003,687 shares. Additionally, 388 investors decreased positions by around 42,632,980 shares, while 174 investors held positions by with 705,696,692 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 793,333,359 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 203 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,822,271 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 3,175,049 shares during the same period.