Market cap of EQT Corporation [EQT] reaches 8.50B – now what?

EQT Corporation [NYSE: EQT] traded at a high on 02/28/22, posting a 1.67 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $23.14. The company report on February 9, 2022 that EQT REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2022 GUIDANCE.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) today announced financial and operational performance results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 as well as financial and operational guidance for 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13802028 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of EQT Corporation stands at 4.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.32%.

The market cap for EQT stock reached $8.50 billion, with 377.90 million shares outstanding and 374.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.76M shares, EQT reached a trading volume of 13802028 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EQT Corporation [EQT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQT shares is $31.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for EQT Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for EQT Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on EQT stock. On June 18, 2021, analysts increased their price target for EQT shares from 22 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQT Corporation is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQT in the course of the last twelve months was 13.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has EQT stock performed recently?

EQT Corporation [EQT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.67. With this latest performance, EQT shares gained by 14.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.43 for EQT Corporation [EQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.04, while it was recorded at 22.31 for the last single week of trading, and 20.75 for the last 200 days.

EQT Corporation [EQT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

EQT Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for EQT Corporation [EQT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT Corporation go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for EQT Corporation [EQT]

There are presently around $7,775 million, or 91.80% of EQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 54,920,670, which is approximately 9.904% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,646,104 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $788.54 million in EQT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $503.34 million in EQT stock with ownership of nearly 34.164% of the company’s market capitalization.

210 institutional holders increased their position in EQT Corporation [NYSE:EQT] by around 67,360,645 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 68,860,193 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 205,406,385 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 341,627,223 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQT stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,577,784 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 14,923,334 shares during the same period.