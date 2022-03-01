Market Analysts see The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] falling to $27. Time to buy?

The Williams Companies Inc. [NYSE: WMB] price surged by 1.92 percent to reach at $0.59. The company report on February 21, 2022 that Williams Reports Record 4Q and Full-Year 2021 Results; Analyst Day Set for Feb. 22.

Williams (NYSE: WMB) today announced its unaudited financial results for the three and 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2021.

Full-year 2021 results driven by strength of natural gas focused strategy.

A sum of 11144819 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.35M shares. The Williams Companies Inc. shares reached a high of $31.31 and dropped to a low of $30.39 until finishing in the latest session at $31.28.

The one-year WMB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.95. The average equity rating for WMB stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMB shares is $32.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Williams Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for The Williams Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on WMB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Williams Companies Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMB in the course of the last twelve months was 23.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

WMB Stock Performance Analysis:

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.60. With this latest performance, WMB shares gained by 6.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.36 for The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.63, while it was recorded at 30.31 for the last single week of trading, and 27.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Williams Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

The Williams Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

WMB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Williams Companies Inc. go to 2.00%.

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $31,866 million, or 87.40% of WMB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 115,664,788, which is approximately 5.143% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 108,224,766 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.32 billion in WMB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.57 billion in WMB stock with ownership of nearly -0.012% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Williams Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 561 institutional holders increased their position in The Williams Companies Inc. [NYSE:WMB] by around 73,518,681 shares. Additionally, 399 investors decreased positions by around 60,130,768 shares, while 150 investors held positions by with 904,672,760 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,038,322,209 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMB stock had 159 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,381,847 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 5,500,209 shares during the same period.