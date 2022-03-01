Market Analysts see NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] gaining to $85. Time to buy?

NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] price surged by 2.28 percent to reach at $1.72. The company report on February 18, 2022 that NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend and continues above-average targeted growth rate in dividends per share through at least 2024.

The board of directors of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) declared a regular quarterly common stock dividend of $0.425, an approximate 10% increase versus the prior-year comparable quarterly dividend. This increase is consistent with the plan announced in 2020 of targeting roughly 10% annual growth in dividends per share through at least 2022, off a 2020 base. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on March 1, 2022.

The board also approved an updated dividend policy for beyond 2022, which is expected to translate to a growth rate in dividends per share of roughly 10% per year through at least 2024, off a 2022 base, which is expected to be $1.70 per share.

A sum of 12608746 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.94M shares. NextEra Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $77.24 and dropped to a low of $75.22 until finishing in the latest session at $77.16.

The one-year NEE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.06. The average equity rating for NEE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $91.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $87 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $88, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on NEE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc. is set at 2.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEE in the course of the last twelve months was 33.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

NEE Stock Performance Analysis:

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.36. With this latest performance, NEE shares gained by 6.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.39 for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.12, while it was recorded at 74.57 for the last single week of trading, and 80.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NextEra Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.21 and a Gross Margin at +41.67. NextEra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.80.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.66.

NextEra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

NEE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc. go to 9.07%.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $116,556 million, or 79.80% of NEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 178,849,315, which is approximately 0.667% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 155,328,784 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.99 billion in NEE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.68 billion in NEE stock with ownership of nearly 0.298% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,245 institutional holders increased their position in NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE:NEE] by around 56,414,764 shares. Additionally, 868 investors decreased positions by around 41,060,088 shares, while 321 investors held positions by with 1,413,104,071 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,510,578,923 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEE stock had 288 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,935,762 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 3,276,966 shares during the same period.