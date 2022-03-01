Market Analysts see Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] gaining to $5. Time to buy?

Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE: DM] traded at a high on 02/28/22, posting a 7.22 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.16. The company report on February 28, 2022 that Desktop Metal Commences Shipments of Production System P-50 With Inaugural Customer Stanley Black & Decker.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) today announced it has shipped its first Production System™ P-50 printer to Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK), marking the commercialization of the company’s flagship additive manufacturing technology for mass production of end-use, metal parts.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220228005320/en/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9294432 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Desktop Metal Inc. stands at 9.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.61%.

The market cap for DM stock reached $1.31 billion, with 260.56 million shares outstanding and 255.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.84M shares, DM reached a trading volume of 9294432 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DM shares is $9.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Desktop Metal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Desktop Metal Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Desktop Metal Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for DM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35.

How has DM stock performed recently?

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.39. With this latest performance, DM shares gained by 18.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.96 for Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.35, while it was recorded at 3.87 for the last single week of trading, and 7.89 for the last 200 days.

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Desktop Metal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.80.

Earnings analysis for Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Desktop Metal Inc. go to 46.00%.

Insider trade positions for Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]

There are presently around $539 million, or 51.80% of DM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,210,277, which is approximately 19.877% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; KPCB XVI ASSOCIATES, LLC, holding 17,496,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67.89 million in DM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $57.64 million in DM stock with ownership of nearly 23.858% of the company’s market capitalization.

134 institutional holders increased their position in Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE:DM] by around 28,191,925 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 27,048,335 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 83,776,825 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,017,085 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DM stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,154,024 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 19,632,930 shares during the same period.