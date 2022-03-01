Latch Inc. [LTCH] Stock trading around $3.81 per share: What’s Next?

Latch Inc. [NASDAQ: LTCH] traded at a low on 02/25/22, posting a -24.40 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.81. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Latch Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10890886 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Latch Inc. stands at 11.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.28%.

The market cap for LTCH stock reached $716.81 million, with 140.68 million shares outstanding and 131.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, LTCH reached a trading volume of 10890886 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Latch Inc. [LTCH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LTCH shares is $8.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Latch Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Latch Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Colliers Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on LTCH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Latch Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.75.

How has LTCH stock performed recently?

Latch Inc. [LTCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.21. With this latest performance, LTCH shares dropped by -35.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.69 for Latch Inc. [LTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.38, while it was recorded at 4.83 for the last single week of trading, and 9.85 for the last 200 days.

Latch Inc. [LTCH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Latch Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.10 and a Current Ratio set at 14.50.

Earnings analysis for Latch Inc. [LTCH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Latch Inc. go to 49.70%.

Insider trade positions for Latch Inc. [LTCH]

There are presently around $295 million, or 65.60% of LTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LTCH stocks are: AVENIR MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 21,435,551, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; SPRUCE HOUSE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 14,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.34 million in LTCH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $32.79 million in LTCH stock with ownership of nearly 11.676% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Latch Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Latch Inc. [NASDAQ:LTCH] by around 29,679,980 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 5,478,580 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 42,373,718 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,532,278 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LTCH stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,299,956 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 4,714,816 shares during the same period.