JP Morgan lifts Agora Inc. [API] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Agora Inc. [NASDAQ: API] closed the trading session at $12.08 on 02/28/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.97, while the highest price level was $12.38. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Agora to Showcase Real-Time Future of Work at MWC’s Four Years From Now Event in Barcelona.

The leading voice, video and live broadcasting platform will feature its high-definition, ultra-low latency real-time engagement solutions.

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, returns to the GSMA’s leading start-up and innovation platform, 4YFN (Four Years From Now). 4YFN is the world’s largest exhibition for the mobile industry, with a mission to support startups, investors and companies to connect and launch new business ventures together.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -25.48 percent and weekly performance of 35.12 percent. The stock has been moved at -59.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 30.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -40.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, API reached to a volume of 8036354 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Agora Inc. [API]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for API shares is $26.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on API stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Agora Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Agora Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Nomura analysts kept a Buy rating on API stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agora Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for API stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.47.

API stock trade performance evaluation

Agora Inc. [API] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.12. With this latest performance, API shares gained by 30.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for API stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.91 for Agora Inc. [API]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.81, while it was recorded at 11.09 for the last single week of trading, and 26.25 for the last 200 days.

Agora Inc. [API]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Agora Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.80 and a Current Ratio set at 10.80.

Agora Inc. [API]: Insider Ownership positions

64 institutional holders increased their position in Agora Inc. [NASDAQ:API] by around 15,331,942 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 16,345,207 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 20,906,688 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,583,837 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. API stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,134,811 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 3,954,556 shares during the same period.