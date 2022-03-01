iQIYI Inc. [IQ] moved up 2.48: Why It’s Important

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ: IQ] gained 2.48% or 0.1 points to close at $4.14 with a heavy trading volume of 10577280 shares. The company report on February 15, 2022 that iQIYI to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on March 1, 2022.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) (“iQIYI” or the “Company”), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 before the U.S. market opens on March 1, 2022.

iQIYI’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 6:30 AM on March 1, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time (7:30 PM on March 1, 2022, Beijing Time).

It opened the trading session at $3.90, the shares rose to $4.36 and dropped to $3.85, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IQ points out that the company has recorded -52.19% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -26.99% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.38M shares, IQ reached to a volume of 10577280 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about iQIYI Inc. [IQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IQ shares is $8.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $18.50 to $9.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for iQIYI Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $10, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on IQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.23.

Trading performance analysis for IQ stock

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.49. With this latest performance, IQ shares gained by 21.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.28 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.36, while it was recorded at 3.99 for the last single week of trading, and 8.81 for the last 200 days.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc. [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.33 and a Gross Margin at +6.14. iQIYI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.72.

Return on Total Capital for IQ is now -20.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 233.05. Additionally, IQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 137.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] managed to generate an average of -$132,204 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.iQIYI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to 63.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at iQIYI Inc. [IQ]

There are presently around $1,056 million, or 73.00% of IQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 38,648,477, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 23,162,570 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93.58 million in IQ stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $93.5 million in IQ stock with ownership of nearly 3.432% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iQIYI Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ:IQ] by around 57,650,135 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 37,674,410 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 166,130,983 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 261,455,528 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IQ stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,737,418 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 13,012,194 shares during the same period.