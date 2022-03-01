For Synchrony Financial [SYF], Analyst sees a drop to $54. What next?

Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] traded at a low on 02/28/22, posting a -0.95 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $42.78. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Synchrony to Participate in the KBW Fintech Payments Conference.

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) President and Chief Executive Officer, Brian D. Doubles and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Brian J. Wenzel, will participate in a fireside chat at the KBW Fintech Payments Conference on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

A live webcast and replay will be made available on the Synchrony Investor Relations website at www.investors.synchronyfinancial.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8412584 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Synchrony Financial stands at 3.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.16%.

The market cap for SYF stock reached $21.29 billion, with 537.60 million shares outstanding and 519.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.06M shares, SYF reached a trading volume of 8412584 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Synchrony Financial [SYF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYF shares is $54.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Synchrony Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Research Partners dropped their target price from $60 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Synchrony Financial stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $52 to $48, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on SYF stock. On January 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SYF shares from 66 to 56.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchrony Financial is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYF in the course of the last twelve months was 3.23.

How has SYF stock performed recently?

Synchrony Financial [SYF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.47. With this latest performance, SYF shares dropped by -3.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.16 for Synchrony Financial [SYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.19, while it was recorded at 42.30 for the last single week of trading, and 47.64 for the last 200 days.

Synchrony Financial [SYF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synchrony Financial [SYF] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.18 and a Gross Margin at +91.94. Synchrony Financial’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.61.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.40.

Earnings analysis for Synchrony Financial [SYF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchrony Financial go to 35.92%.

Insider trade positions for Synchrony Financial [SYF]

There are presently around $21,654 million, or 99.70% of SYF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,499,366, which is approximately -3.848% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 50,314,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.17 billion in SYF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.02 billion in SYF stock with ownership of nearly 4.343% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synchrony Financial stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 395 institutional holders increased their position in Synchrony Financial [NYSE:SYF] by around 29,806,016 shares. Additionally, 350 investors decreased positions by around 43,478,019 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 428,088,510 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 501,372,545 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYF stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,554,549 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 7,752,213 shares during the same period.