For Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA], Analyst sees a rise to $51. What next?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARA] traded at a high on 02/25/22, posting a 0.48 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $23.07. The company report on February 12, 2022 that TUESDAY DEADLINE: Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit – MARA.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) securities between October 13, 2020 and November 15, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until this upcoming Tuesday, February 15, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Schlatre v. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc., No. 21-cv-02209. Commenced in the District of Nevada on December 17, 2021, the Marathon Digital class action lawsuit charges Marathon Digital along with certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Marathon Digital class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Marathon Digital class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than this upcoming Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12064682 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stands at 11.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.25%.

The market cap for MARA stock reached $2.36 billion, with 100.80 million shares outstanding and 93.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.74M shares, MARA reached a trading volume of 12064682 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MARA shares is $56.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MARA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on MARA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is set at 2.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.00.

How has MARA stock performed recently?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.30. With this latest performance, MARA shares gained by 7.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.80 for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.08, while it was recorded at 22.70 for the last single week of trading, and 35.04 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] shares currently have an operating margin of -205.67 and a Gross Margin at -169.22. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -239.77.

Return on Total Capital for MARA is now -5.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.06. Additionally, MARA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] managed to generate an average of -$3,482,590 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 141.30 and a Current Ratio set at 141.30.

Earnings analysis for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. go to 50.00%.

Insider trade positions for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]

There are presently around $936 million, or 40.90% of MARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,255,382, which is approximately 2.495% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,717,492 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $154.97 million in MARA stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $65.75 million in MARA stock with ownership of nearly 20.595% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARA] by around 6,266,668 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 3,207,359 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 31,101,132 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,575,159 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MARA stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 997,213 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,107,552 shares during the same period.