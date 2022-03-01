For Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST], Analyst sees a rise to $18. What next?

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ: HST] traded at a low on 02/28/22, posting a -2.56 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $18.27. The company report on February 17, 2022 that Host Hotels & Resorts Provides Updated Fourth Quarter 2021 Investor Presentation.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust (the “Company”), today provided an updated investor presentation for fourth quarter 2021 results. The investor presentation can be found on the Investor Relations section on the company’s website at https://www.hosthotels.com/investor-relations/investor-presentation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15637583 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stands at 3.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.36%.

The market cap for HST stock reached $12.86 billion, with 714.20 million shares outstanding and 705.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.12M shares, HST reached a trading volume of 15637583 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HST shares is $20.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HST stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on HST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for HST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for HST in the course of the last twelve months was 81.42.

How has HST stock performed recently?

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.40. With this latest performance, HST shares gained by 10.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.15 for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.64, while it was recorded at 18.49 for the last single week of trading, and 16.95 for the last 200 days.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.93 and a Gross Margin at -5.50. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.38.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.09.

Earnings analysis for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. go to 28.40%.

Insider trade positions for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]

There are presently around $13,505 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 114,950,121, which is approximately -0.443% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 78,444,869 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.47 billion in HST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.3 billion in HST stock with ownership of nearly -0.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 227 institutional holders increased their position in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ:HST] by around 45,927,198 shares. Additionally, 234 investors decreased positions by around 59,014,128 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 615,298,815 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 720,240,141 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HST stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,355,390 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 12,855,283 shares during the same period.