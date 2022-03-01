Foot Locker Inc. [FL] Is Currently -29.80 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE: FL] closed the trading session at $29.07 on 02/25/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $26.36, while the highest price level was $31.18. The company report on February 25, 2022 that Foot Locker, Inc. Reports 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results; Provides 2022 Outlook and Long-Term Strategy Update.

– Total Sales Increased 6.9% in the Fourth Quarter and 18.7% in the Full Year.

– Fourth Quarter EPS of $1.02 and Non-GAAP EPS $1.67.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -33.37 percent and weekly performance of -32.11 percent. The stock has been moved at -49.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -34.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -41.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, FL reached to a volume of 37992587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Foot Locker Inc. [FL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FL shares is $48.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Foot Locker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $64 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Foot Locker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59, while Seaport Research Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on FL stock. On January 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FL shares from 60 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foot Locker Inc. is set at 2.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for FL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for FL in the course of the last twelve months was 6.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

FL stock trade performance evaluation

Foot Locker Inc. [FL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.11. With this latest performance, FL shares dropped by -34.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.78 for Foot Locker Inc. [FL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.85, while it was recorded at 38.80 for the last single week of trading, and 51.64 for the last 200 days.

Foot Locker Inc. [FL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Foot Locker Inc. [FL] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.52 and a Gross Margin at +32.18. Foot Locker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.77.

Foot Locker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Foot Locker Inc. [FL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Foot Locker Inc. go to 35.86%.

Foot Locker Inc. [FL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,633 million, or 93.50% of FL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FL stocks are: VESA EQUITY INVESTMENT S.A R.L. with ownership of 12,750,317, which is approximately -0.5% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,309,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $328.78 million in FL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $250.44 million in FL stock with ownership of nearly 25.068% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Foot Locker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 178 institutional holders increased their position in Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE:FL] by around 7,482,867 shares. Additionally, 207 investors decreased positions by around 12,243,994 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 70,858,694 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,585,555 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FL stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,893,258 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 4,084,447 shares during the same period.