First Horizon Corporation [FHN] moved up 28.66: Why It’s Important

First Horizon Corporation [NYSE: FHN] gained 28.66% on the last trading session, reaching $23.48 price per share at the time. The company report on February 28, 2022 that TD to Expand in the Southeastern U.S. with Acquisition of First Horizon.

– Accelerates U.S. growth strategy, creating top 6 U.S. bank with immediate presence and scale in fast growing TD-adjacent markets.

– Creates important future growth opportunities through combination of First Horizon and TD capabilities and customer-centric business models.

First Horizon Corporation represents 545.82 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.13 billion with the latest information. FHN stock price has been found in the range of $23.33 to $24.24.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.13M shares, FHN reached a trading volume of 99768648 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about First Horizon Corporation [FHN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHN shares is $20.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for First Horizon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $20 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for First Horizon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $17, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on FHN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Horizon Corporation is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 34.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for FHN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.12.

Trading performance analysis for FHN stock

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.72. With this latest performance, FHN shares gained by 37.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.49 for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.53, while it was recorded at 18.94 for the last single week of trading, and 16.96 for the last 200 days.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Horizon Corporation go to 9.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at First Horizon Corporation [FHN]

There are presently around $7,725 million, or 80.60% of FHN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FHN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 61,543,301, which is approximately 3.837% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 57,729,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 billion in FHN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $415.25 million in FHN stock with ownership of nearly -2.239% of the company’s market capitalization.

242 institutional holders increased their position in First Horizon Corporation [NYSE:FHN] by around 20,173,433 shares. Additionally, 229 investors decreased positions by around 36,399,078 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 366,702,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 423,274,966 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FHN stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,366,158 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,585,458 shares during the same period.