Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL] Stock trading around $0.86 per share: What’s Next?

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [NASDAQ: GMBL] price plunged by -25.86 percent to reach at -$0.3. The company report on February 27, 2022 that Esports Entertainment Group Announces Pricing of $15 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants.

Hoboken, New Jersey–(Newsfile Corp. – February 27, 2022) – Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 15,000,000 shares of common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase 15,000,000 shares of common stock. Each share of common stock is being sold together with one common warrant at a combined effective offering price of $1.00. The common warrants will be immediately exercisable at a price of $1.00 per share of common stock and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The shares of common stock and the accompanying common warrants can only be purchased together in the offering, but will be issued separately and will be immediately separable upon issuance. Esports Entertainment Group has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 shares of common stock and/or additional warrants to purchase up to 2,250,000 shares of common stock.

Maxim Group LLC and Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC are acting as book-running managers for the offering.

A sum of 16766153 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 757.64K shares. Esports Entertainment Group Inc. shares reached a high of $0.891 and dropped to a low of $0.70 until finishing in the latest session at $0.86.

The one-year GMBL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 89.96. The average equity rating for GMBL stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GMBL shares is $8.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GMBL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Speculative Buy rating on GMBL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for GMBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

GMBL Stock Performance Analysis:

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -73.54. With this latest performance, GMBL shares dropped by -65.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GMBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.00 for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.1856, while it was recorded at 1.4940 for the last single week of trading, and 6.9864 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Esports Entertainment Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL] shares currently have an operating margin of -132.80 and a Gross Margin at +31.84. Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -157.13.

Return on Total Capital for GMBL is now -47.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.75. Additionally, GMBL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.94.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 10.10% of GMBL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GMBL stocks are: AYRTON CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 342,771, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 17.93% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 327,739 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.38 million in GMBL stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $0.33 million in GMBL stock with ownership of nearly 372.516% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [NASDAQ:GMBL] by around 1,188,743 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 583,441 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 814,886 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,587,070 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GMBL stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 658,881 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 432,385 shares during the same period.