eBay Inc. [EBAY] moved down -0.02: Why It’s Important

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] traded at a low on 02/28/22, posting a -0.02 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $54.59. The company report on February 23, 2022 that eBay Inc. Reports Better Than Expected Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

– Revenue of $2.6 billion, up 5% on an as-reported basis and up 5% on an FX-Neutral basis.

– Gross Merchandise Volume of $20.7 billion, down 10% on an as-reported basis and down 11% on an FX-Neutral basis.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9185066 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of eBay Inc. stands at 5.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.57%.

The market cap for EBAY stock reached $34.70 billion, with 607.00 million shares outstanding and 601.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.41M shares, EBAY reached a trading volume of 9185066 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about eBay Inc. [EBAY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $70.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for eBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $85 to $73. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for eBay Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $65 to $60, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on EBAY stock. On February 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EBAY shares from 70 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eBay Inc. is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 19.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has EBAY stock performed recently?

eBay Inc. [EBAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.57. With this latest performance, EBAY shares dropped by -3.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.58 for eBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.09, while it was recorded at 54.87 for the last single week of trading, and 68.06 for the last 200 days.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eBay Inc. [EBAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.85 and a Gross Margin at +74.66. eBay Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10.

eBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for eBay Inc. [EBAY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eBay Inc. go to 9.65%.

Insider trade positions for eBay Inc. [EBAY]

There are presently around $28,525 million, or 86.90% of EBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,694,614, which is approximately -3.267% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,596,081 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.49 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.83 billion in EBAY stock with ownership of nearly -20.235% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eBay Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 500 institutional holders increased their position in eBay Inc. [NASDAQ:EBAY] by around 33,196,653 shares. Additionally, 517 investors decreased positions by around 68,814,598 shares, while 195 investors held positions by with 420,433,115 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 522,444,366 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBAY stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,674,221 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 11,865,940 shares during the same period.