Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] Is Currently 47.24 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Document Security Systems Inc. [AMEX: DSS] closed the trading session at $0.57 on 02/28/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.40, while the highest price level was $0.68. The company report on February 28, 2022 that CORRECTION – DSS Announces Letter to Shareholders.

In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by DSS, Inc. (NYSE American: DSS), please note that in paragraph fourteen, [With more than $1.7 trillion in assets…] should read [With more than $1.7 billion in assets…]. The corrected release follows:.

DSS, Inc. (“DSS” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DSS), a multinational company with ten operating business lines in diverse, high-growth industries, today announced a letter to shareholders.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.77 percent and weekly performance of 38.79 percent. The stock has been moved at -53.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 52.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -34.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 807.87K shares, DSS reached to a volume of 13183131 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DSS shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for Document Security Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dawson James raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2013, representing the official price target for Document Security Systems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Document Security Systems Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for DSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

DSS stock trade performance evaluation

Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.79. With this latest performance, DSS shares gained by 52.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.77 for Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5401, while it was recorded at 0.4106 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2559 for the last 200 days.

Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Document Security Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 13.10% of DSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,857,360, which is approximately -1.818% of the company’s market cap and around 24.90% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,415,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.54 million in DSS stocks shares; and ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $0.41 million in DSS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

20 institutional holders increased their position in Document Security Systems Inc. [AMEX:DSS] by around 2,996,321 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 227,314 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 3,644,271 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,867,906 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DSS stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,648,933 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 58,668 shares during the same period.