Credit Suisse lifts Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Denison Mines Corp. [AMEX: DNN] gained 3.01% or 0.04 points to close at $1.37 with a heavy trading volume of 12613650 shares. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Denison Announces Intersection of 24.9% eU3O8 over 4.2 metres extending beyond high-grade domain at Phoenix Zone A.

Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce multiple intersections of high-grade uranium mineralization beyond the previously defined extents of the high-grade domain in the Phase 1 area of the Zone A portion of the Phoenix uranium deposit (“Phoenix”) at the Company’s effective 95%-owned Wheeler River Uranium Project (“Wheeler River” or the “Project”) in northern Saskatchewan. View PDF version.

Three drill holes were completed during the fall of 2021 to follow up the discovery of high-grade uranium mineralization (22.0% eU3O8 over 8.6 metres) in drill hole GWR-045, which was located outside of the previously defined extent of the high-grade domain of Phoenix Zone A (see Denison’s news release dated July 29, 2021). All three follow-up holes returned intervals of high-grade uranium mineralization, including massive uraninite mineralization in GWR-049.

It opened the trading session at $1.34, the shares rose to $1.39 and dropped to $1.26, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DNN points out that the company has recorded 26.85% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -59.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.04M shares, DNN reached to a volume of 12613650 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNN shares is $2.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2013, representing the official price target for Denison Mines Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $1.80 to $1.50, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on DNN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 66.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Trading performance analysis for DNN stock

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.38. With this latest performance, DNN shares gained by 19.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.91 for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3198, while it was recorded at 1.2780 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3756 for the last 200 days.

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -123.13 and a Gross Margin at -46.32. Denison Mines Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -112.90.

Return on Total Capital for DNN is now -8.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.27. Additionally, DNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] managed to generate an average of -$246,712 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Denison Mines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.