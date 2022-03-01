Cloudflare Inc. [NET] is -11.47% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cloudflare Inc. [NYSE: NET] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.54% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 21.44%. The company report on February 23, 2022 that Cloudflare to Acquire Area 1 Security to Expand Its Zero Trust Platform.

Acquisition to enable secure, fast email security through Cloudflare’s Zero Trust network.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced that it has agreed to acquire Area 1 Security. Area 1 Security’s cloud-native platform, which works seamlessly with any email offering, stops phishing attacks by preemptively discovering and eliminating them before they can inflict damage in a corporate environment. In 2021 alone, the company blocked more than 40 million malicious phishing campaigns spanning business email compromise, malware, ransomware, and other advanced threats.

Over the last 12 months, NET stock rose by 51.39%. The one-year Cloudflare Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.84. The average equity rating for NET stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $37.37 billion, with 314.54 million shares outstanding and 256.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.62M shares, NET stock reached a trading volume of 7993236 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cloudflare Inc. [NET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NET shares is $159.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NET stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Cloudflare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $95 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Cloudflare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $113 to $128, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on NET stock. On February 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NET shares from 210 to 130.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cloudflare Inc. is set at 9.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for NET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 56.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 42.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.65.

NET Stock Performance Analysis:

Cloudflare Inc. [NET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.44. With this latest performance, NET shares gained by 44.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.07 for Cloudflare Inc. [NET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.59, while it was recorded at 104.03 for the last single week of trading, and 126.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cloudflare Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cloudflare Inc. [NET] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.39 and a Gross Margin at +77.59. Cloudflare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.66.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.87.

Cloudflare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

Cloudflare Inc. [NET] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,521 million, or 90.40% of NET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NET stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 28,856,424, which is approximately -6.923% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 28,530,099 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.12 billion in NET stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $3.1 billion in NET stock with ownership of nearly -4.58% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cloudflare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 338 institutional holders increased their position in Cloudflare Inc. [NYSE:NET] by around 29,269,129 shares. Additionally, 338 investors decreased positions by around 25,276,230 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 169,858,333 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 224,403,692 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NET stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,839,763 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 8,400,437 shares during the same period.