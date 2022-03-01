ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] moved up 5.91: Why It’s Important

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CHPT] closed the trading session at $14.52 on 02/28/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.57, while the highest price level was $14.675. The company report on February 22, 2022 that ChargePoint Partners with Wheels Donlen to Support Fleet Electrification.

Technology leaders will offer home and public charging solutions for fleet customers giving them a complete view of their energy reports, greenhouse gas savings and charging activity.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc., a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, and Wheels Donlen, a leader in automotive fleet management, today announced a fleet partnership to provide Wheels Donlen customers with fleet mobility and home charging solutions. These leading technology brands will offer Wheels Donlen customers access to the ChargePoint® nationwide charging network, at-home charging hardware and cloud software that provides holistic management and consolidated billing for fueling across customer fleets.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -23.78 percent and weekly performance of 5.14 percent. The stock has been moved at -31.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 26.81 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -43.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.17M shares, CHPT reached to a volume of 9116177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHPT shares is $26.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while CapitalOne analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on CHPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11.

CHPT stock trade performance evaluation

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.14. With this latest performance, CHPT shares gained by 26.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.44 for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.35, while it was recorded at 13.44 for the last single week of trading, and 22.03 for the last 200 days.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CHPT is now -4.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -220.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -220.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -99.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] managed to generate an average of -$378,083 per employee.ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,263 million, or 48.40% of CHPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHPT stocks are: LINSE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 51,101,815, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,127,511 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $262.24 million in CHPT stocks shares; and LINSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT PR LLC, currently with $251.49 million in CHPT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 230 institutional holders increased their position in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CHPT] by around 93,879,073 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 18,638,576 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 52,530,193 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,047,842 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHPT stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 73,023,516 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 3,049,438 shares during the same period.