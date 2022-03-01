BofA Securities slashes price target on Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] – find out why.

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NU] price plunged by -2.02 percent to reach at -$0.16. The company report on February 22, 2022 that Nu Holdings Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU | B3: NUBR33), (“Nu” or the “Company”), one of the world’s largest digital banking platforms and one of the leading technology companies in the world, released today its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 financial results. Financial results are expressed in U.S. dollars and are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The full earnings release has been made available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.investors.nu, as well as the details of the Earnings Conference Call Nu will hold today at 5:00pm Eastern time/7:00pm Brasília time.

“Nu is off to a strong start as a public company, as our fourth quarter performance makes clear. Nu’s stock exchange listings as well as our NuSócios program also opened the door for millions of Brazilians to be included in the capital markets. Maintaining our long-term orientation and putting customers first, we are now accelerating efforts to build out Nu’s powerful ecosystem, enhance our digital banking platform and accelerate expansion into our new geographic markets to improve financial access for many others,” said David Vélez, founder and CEO.

A sum of 15114308 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 14.22M shares. Nu Holdings Ltd. shares reached a high of $8.17 and dropped to a low of $7.505 until finishing in the latest session at $7.78.

The one-year NU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.88. The average equity rating for NU stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NU shares is $10.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Nu Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Itau BBA raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Nu Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on NU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nu Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for NU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

NU Stock Performance Analysis:

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.89.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.42 for Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.64, while it was recorded at 8.38 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Nu Holdings Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.28 and a Gross Margin at +63.78. Nu Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.10.

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,138 million, or 66.30% of NU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NU stocks are: GALILEO (PTC) LTD with ownership of 415,539,300, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 20.13% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 265,981,658 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.07 billion in NU stocks shares; and FOUNDERS FUND V MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.49 billion in NU stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nu Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Nu Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NU] by around 1,817,183,807 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,817,183,807 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NU stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,817,183,807 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.