Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] moved up 14.59: Why It’s Important

Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ: BITF] traded at a high on 02/28/22, posting a 14.59 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.77. The company report on February 25, 2022 that Bitfarms Enters $32 Million Equipment Financing Agreement.

Adds Another Source of Non-dilutive Capital.

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated August 16, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated August 12, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9990023 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bitfarms Ltd. stands at 13.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.76%.

The market cap for BITF stock reached $993.02 million, with 187.22 million shares outstanding and 167.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.33M shares, BITF reached a trading volume of 9990023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bitfarms Ltd. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for BITF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

How has BITF stock performed recently?

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.28. With this latest performance, BITF shares gained by 21.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BITF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.70 for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.23, while it was recorded at 3.34 for the last single week of trading.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Bitfarms Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Insider trade positions for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]

There are presently around $80 million, or 15.24% of BITF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BITF stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 8,352,711, which is approximately -25.507% of the company’s market cap and around 16.36% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 3,263,074 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.74 million in BITF stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $7.04 million in BITF stock with ownership of nearly 56.432% of the company’s market capitalization.

61 institutional holders increased their position in Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ:BITF] by around 6,774,981 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 9,138,635 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 8,384,724 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,298,340 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BITF stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 988,632 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 4,038,503 shares during the same period.