Bernstein slashes price target on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] – find out why.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] gained 3.82% or 4.45 points to close at $121.06 with a heavy trading volume of 127620210 shares. The company report on February 24, 2022 that AMD Announces New $8 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization.

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced that its board of directors approved a new $8 billion share repurchase program. The new authorization is in addition to the $4 billion share repurchase program announced in May 2021, under which the company has repurchased approximately $3 billion of shares of AMD common stock.

“We are pleased to expand our share repurchase program based on the strength of our balance sheet and expectations for future free cash flow generation,” said AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su. “With our strong financial performance, we are able to increase investments to drive long-term growth while returning additional value to our shareholders.”.

It opened the trading session at $117.16, the shares rose to $121.23 and dropped to $116.0421, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMD points out that the company has recorded 12.86% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -66.98% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 81.04M shares, AMD reached to a volume of 127620210 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $153.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price from $140 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $175 to $180, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on AMD stock. On February 02, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AMD shares from 180 to 200.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 7.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 58.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for AMD stock

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.73. With this latest performance, AMD shares gained by 9.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.79 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 128.48, while it was recorded at 115.38 for the last single week of trading, and 112.93 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.38 and a Gross Margin at +48.25. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.58.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 29.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

There are presently around $142,938 million, or 52.60% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 143,997,454, which is approximately -0.107% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 125,518,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.2 billion in AMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.17 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly 3.406% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,054 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 97,282,132 shares. Additionally, 743 investors decreased positions by around 85,980,459 shares, while 199 investors held positions by with 997,461,794 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,180,724,385 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 377 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,781,044 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 10,780,481 shares during the same period.