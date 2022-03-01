APA Corporation [APA] stock Upgrade by Scotiabank analyst, price target now $36

APA Corporation [NASDAQ: APA] jumped around 1.96 points on Monday, while shares priced at $35.63 at the close of the session, up 5.82%. The company report on February 28, 2022 that APA Corporation Named to Forbes List of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2022.

APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) has been named to Forbes’ 2022 list of America’s Best Midsize Employers for the second year in a row. The final list spans 25 industries, recognizing the top 500 companies that received the most recommendations from their employees.

“We are honored to be recognized by Forbes for our efforts to make APA an inclusive and rewarding place to work,” said John J. Christmann IV, APA president and CEO. “We look forward to building upon this accomplishment as we work together to responsibly meet the world’s energy needs.”.

APA Corporation stock is now 32.50% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. APA Stock saw the intraday high of $35.67 and lowest of $33.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 36.46, which means current price is +32.06% above from all time high which was touched on 02/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.47M shares, APA reached a trading volume of 12857353 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about APA Corporation [APA]?

Scotiabank have made an estimate for APA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2021, representing the official price target for APA Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $23, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on APA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for APA Corporation is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for APA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for APA in the course of the last twelve months was 4.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has APA stock performed recently?

APA Corporation [APA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.79. With this latest performance, APA shares gained by 8.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 90.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.24 for APA Corporation [APA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.94, while it was recorded at 32.70 for the last single week of trading, and 24.52 for the last 200 days.

APA Corporation [APA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and APA Corporation [APA] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.71 and a Gross Margin at +40.98. APA Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.19.

APA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for APA Corporation [APA]

There are presently around $9,786 million, or 86.90% of APA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,212,514, which is approximately -3.089% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 23,120,247 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $778.46 million in APA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $770.0 million in APA stock with ownership of nearly -2.639% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in APA Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 253 institutional holders increased their position in APA Corporation [NASDAQ:APA] by around 33,137,208 shares. Additionally, 234 investors decreased positions by around 56,328,691 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 201,173,810 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 290,639,709 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APA stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,250,225 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 4,516,786 shares during the same period.