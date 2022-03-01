Alcoa Corporation [AA] Revenue clocked in at $12.15 billion, up 26.45% YTD: What’s Next?

Alcoa Corporation [NYSE: AA] loss -3.22% or -2.51 points to close at $75.34 with a heavy trading volume of 9348525 shares. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Alcoa Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of the Company’s common stock, to be paid on March 24, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 8, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $77.65, the shares rose to $80.5799 and dropped to $75.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AA points out that the company has recorded 70.72% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -218.7% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.18M shares, AA reached to a volume of 9348525 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alcoa Corporation [AA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AA shares is $71.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Alcoa Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Alcoa Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $52 to $60, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on AA stock. On October 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AA shares from 50 to 52.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alcoa Corporation is set at 4.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for AA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for AA in the course of the last twelve months was 294.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for AA stock

Alcoa Corporation [AA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.66. With this latest performance, AA shares gained by 29.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 189.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.83 for Alcoa Corporation [AA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.55, while it was recorded at 75.18 for the last single week of trading, and 48.39 for the last 200 days.

Alcoa Corporation [AA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Alcoa Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alcoa Corporation [AA]

There are presently around $11,595 million, or 83.50% of AA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,119,209, which is approximately 8.42% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,693,630 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 billion in AA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $496.96 million in AA stock with ownership of nearly 43.766% of the company’s market capitalization.

290 institutional holders increased their position in Alcoa Corporation [NYSE:AA] by around 40,158,445 shares. Additionally, 233 investors decreased positions by around 30,498,394 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 78,282,112 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,938,951 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AA stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,840,279 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 11,432,953 shares during the same period.