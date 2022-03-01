Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] Stock trading around $151.49 per share: What’s Next?

Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ: ABNB] loss -2.32% on the last trading session, reaching $151.49 price per share at the time. The company report on February 28, 2022 that The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases a New Interview with AMPD Ventures Inc.

Airbnb Inc. represents 621.01 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $98.22 billion with the latest information. ABNB stock price has been found in the range of $148.30 to $155.096.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.42M shares, ABNB reached a trading volume of 11058424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $201.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $162 to $178. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Airbnb Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $180 to $190, while Truist kept a Hold rating on ABNB stock. On February 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ABNB shares from 180 to 205.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc. is set at 10.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABNB in the course of the last twelve months was 67.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for ABNB stock

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.38. With this latest performance, ABNB shares gained by 9.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.39 for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 161.86, while it was recorded at 156.02 for the last single week of trading, and 160.52 for the last 200 days.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.24 and a Gross Margin at +80.71. Airbnb Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.88.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.91.

Airbnb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]

There are presently around $34,723 million, or 65.30% of ABNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 22,952,328, which is approximately 16.969% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,099,559 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.81 billion in ABNB stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $2.23 billion in ABNB stock with ownership of nearly 3.096% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Airbnb Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 653 institutional holders increased their position in Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ:ABNB] by around 39,419,451 shares. Additionally, 319 investors decreased positions by around 17,068,860 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 167,401,722 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 223,890,033 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABNB stock had 241 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,796,483 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 5,681,724 shares during the same period.