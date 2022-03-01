AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER] Stock trading around $54.43 per share: What’s Next?

AerCap Holdings N.V. [NYSE: AER] slipped around -8.38 points on Monday, while shares priced at $54.43 at the close of the session, down -13.34%. The company report on February 28, 2022 that AerCap Signs Lease Agreements with Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA for Ten New Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft and Eight Boeing 737-800 NG Aircraft.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (“AerCap”) (NYSE: AER) today announced that it has signed agreements with Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA for the lease of ten new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft and eight Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft. The aircraft are scheduled to deliver in 2022 and 2023.

“We are delighted to support Norwegian’s narrowbody fleet renewal program,” said Peter Anderson, Chief Commercial Officer of AerCap. “The addition of these aircraft will help Norwegian grow their operations whilst maintaining its commitment to operate a highly competitive, fuel-efficient fleet of aircraft. We wish Geir Karlsen and all the team every success and we look forward to working with them as these aircraft deliver.”.

AerCap Holdings N.V. stock is now -16.80% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AER Stock saw the intraday high of $59.26 and lowest of $52.47 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 71.38, which means current price is +3.74% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, AER reached a trading volume of 25182036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for AerCap Holdings N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $54 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2021, representing the official price target for AerCap Holdings N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $58 to $88, while Stephens kept a Overweight rating on AER stock. On November 24, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AER shares from 36 to 47.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AerCap Holdings N.V. is set at 3.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for AER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for AER in the course of the last twelve months was 5.33.

AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.24. With this latest performance, AER shares dropped by -11.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.43 for AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.23, while it was recorded at 61.15 for the last single week of trading, and 58.85 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.98 and a Gross Margin at +55.46. AerCap Holdings N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.75.

Return on Total Capital for AER is now 5.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 324.80. Additionally, AER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 324.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER] managed to generate an average of -$791,952 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AerCap Holdings N.V. go to 12.00%.

There are presently around $14,765 million, or 55.30% of AER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AER stocks are: GENERAL ELECTRIC CO with ownership of 111,500,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 47.42% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 18,583,219 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.17 billion in AER stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $536.66 million in AER stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AerCap Holdings N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 174 institutional holders increased their position in AerCap Holdings N.V. [NYSE:AER] by around 136,761,020 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 24,120,702 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 74,198,939 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,080,661 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AER stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 123,121,942 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,637,707 shares during the same period.