Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] Revenue clocked in at $8.80 billion, up 22.50% YTD: What’s Next?

Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ: ATVI] gained 0.07% on the last trading session, reaching $81.50 price per share at the time. The company report on February 23, 2022 that King Announces Leadership Changes.

King, the leading interactive entertainment company for the mobile gaming world and a subsidiary of Activision Blizzard, is today announcing a series of leadership changes.

Tjodolf Sommestad is the new President of King. He will take over from Humam Sakhnini, who, after six years at King and 12 years at Activision Blizzard, is stepping down to return to the US with his family. In addition, Sebastian Knutsson, one of the co-founders of the company, is stepping down from his current role as Chief Creative Officer as part of a long-term succession strategy to focus more on personal charitable work. Sommestad will serve as president of King effective immediately while Sakhnini will work closely with him on the transition until the end of March.

Activision Blizzard Inc. represents 778.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $63.14 billion with the latest information. ATVI stock price has been found in the range of $80.885 to $81.57.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.56M shares, ATVI reached a trading volume of 10237206 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATVI shares is $94.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Activision Blizzard Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Activision Blizzard Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $95 to $77, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on ATVI stock. On November 22, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ATVI shares from 75 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Activision Blizzard Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATVI in the course of the last twelve months was 25.40.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.56. With this latest performance, ATVI shares gained by 3.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.58 for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.97, while it was recorded at 81.18 for the last single week of trading, and 79.25 for the last 200 days.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.90 and a Gross Margin at +73.60. Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.66.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.21.

Activision Blizzard Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Activision Blizzard Inc. go to 16.45%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]

There are presently around $53,039 million, or 87.00% of ATVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 64,883,729, which is approximately 0.159% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 61,381,263 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.0 billion in ATVI stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.19 billion in ATVI stock with ownership of nearly 57.219% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Activision Blizzard Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 573 institutional holders increased their position in Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ:ATVI] by around 111,135,543 shares. Additionally, 702 investors decreased positions by around 119,290,062 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 420,834,202 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 651,259,807 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATVI stock had 201 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,140,077 shares, while 225 institutional investors sold positions of 31,674,276 shares during the same period.