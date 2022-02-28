Wolfe Research lifts United States Steel Corporation [X] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

United States Steel Corporation [NYSE: X] price surged by 10.47 percent to reach at $2.55. The company report on February 22, 2022 that Terry L. Dunlap Elected to U. S. Steel Board of Directors.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) today announced that Terry L. Dunlap has been elected to the company’s Board of Directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220222005989/en/.

A sum of 28034746 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 17.58M shares. United States Steel Corporation shares reached a high of $26.91 and dropped to a low of $24.37 until finishing in the latest session at $26.91.

The one-year X stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.83. The average equity rating for X stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on United States Steel Corporation [X]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for X shares is $30.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on X stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for United States Steel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for United States Steel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $17, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on X stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Steel Corporation is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for X stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for X in the course of the last twelve months was 1.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

X Stock Performance Analysis:

United States Steel Corporation [X] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.15. With this latest performance, X shares gained by 44.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for X stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.25 for United States Steel Corporation [X]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.09, while it was recorded at 24.51 for the last single week of trading, and 24.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into United States Steel Corporation Fundamentals:

United States Steel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

X Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for X. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United States Steel Corporation go to 8.00%.

United States Steel Corporation [X] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,973 million, or 73.80% of X stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of X stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,935,754, which is approximately 2.596% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,269,714 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $626.19 million in X stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $278.66 million in X stock with ownership of nearly 4.844% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United States Steel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 226 institutional holders increased their position in United States Steel Corporation [NYSE:X] by around 25,365,008 shares. Additionally, 195 investors decreased positions by around 22,930,144 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 136,512,781 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,807,933 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. X stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,054,282 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 5,429,199 shares during the same period.