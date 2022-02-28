why Nokia Oyj [NOK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.23

Nokia Oyj [NYSE: NOK] price surged by 0.93 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on February 25, 2022 that Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 25.02.2022.

Nokia CorporationStock Exchange Release25 February 2022 at 21:00 EET.

A sum of 38465050 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 26.16M shares. Nokia Oyj shares reached a high of $5.49 and dropped to a low of $5.41 until finishing in the latest session at $5.44.

The one-year NOK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.76. The average equity rating for NOK stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nokia Oyj [NOK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOK shares is $7.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Nokia Oyj shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $5 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Nokia Oyj stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.30 to $7.80, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on NOK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nokia Oyj is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOK in the course of the last twelve months was 13.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

NOK Stock Performance Analysis:

Nokia Oyj [NOK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.72. With this latest performance, NOK shares dropped by -2.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.16 for Nokia Oyj [NOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.86, while it was recorded at 5.48 for the last single week of trading, and 5.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nokia Oyj Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nokia Oyj [NOK] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.62 and a Gross Margin at +40.37. Nokia Oyj’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.35.

Return on Total Capital for NOK is now 10.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nokia Oyj [NOK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.62. Additionally, NOK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.29.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Nokia Oyj’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

NOK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nokia Oyj go to 14.77%.

Nokia Oyj [NOK] Insider Position Details

Positions in Nokia Oyj stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 230 institutional holders increased their position in Nokia Oyj [NYSE:NOK] by around 157,317,206 shares. Additionally, 221 investors decreased positions by around 70,159,990 shares, while 153 investors held positions by with 327,325,481 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 554,802,677 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOK stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 56,157,811 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 5,156,662 shares during the same period.