why Nikola Corporation [NKLA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.00

Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ: NKLA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.74% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.23%. The company report on February 24, 2022 that LYNN FORESTER DE ROTHSCHILD NAMED TO NIKOLA BOARD OF DIRECTORS.

Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emission transportation and energy infrastructure solutions, today announced that it has appointed Lynn Forester de Rothschild to its Board of Directors. Forester de Rothschild is a co-founder of Inclusive Capital Partners (“In-Cap”) and will now represent the group on the board, replacing In-Cap co-founder, Jeff Ubben.

“Lynn’s work in environmental and social issues will be a real asset to Nikola’s board as we execute on our many strategic and business priorities,” said Steve Girsky, chairman of Nikola’s Board of Directors. “I also want to thank Jeff Ubben for his many contributions to the Nikola Board and for his help transitioning Lynn, who will now represent Inclusive Capital Partners on the Nikola Board.”.

Over the last 12 months, NKLA stock dropped by -56.35%. The one-year Nikola Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.57. The average equity rating for NKLA stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.27 billion, with 400.22 million shares outstanding and 218.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.42M shares, NKLA stock reached a trading volume of 15637737 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nikola Corporation [NKLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKLA shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Nikola Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $12 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Nikola Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $11, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on NKLA stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NKLA shares from 25 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nikola Corporation is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3271390.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42.

NKLA Stock Performance Analysis:

Nikola Corporation [NKLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.23. With this latest performance, NKLA shares gained by 3.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.38 for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.84, while it was recorded at 7.62 for the last single week of trading, and 11.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nikola Corporation Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.18.

NKLA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nikola Corporation go to 20.59%.

Nikola Corporation [NKLA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $734 million, or 27.70% of NKLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,761,608, which is approximately 1.786% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,743,068 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $116.47 million in NKLA stocks shares; and INCLUSIVE CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., currently with $81.18 million in NKLA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nikola Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ:NKLA] by around 13,443,166 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 8,793,796 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 70,730,038 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,967,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKLA stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,834,330 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 3,100,225 shares during the same period.