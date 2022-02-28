why LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $32.50

LivePerson Inc. [NASDAQ: LPSN] slipped around -6.24 points on Friday, while shares priced at $18.10 at the close of the session, down -25.64%. The company report on February 24, 2022 that LivePerson Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

— Reported full year 2021 revenue growth of 28% to $469.6 million, and Q4 revenue of $123.8 million grew 21% year-over-year –.

– Recently signed an eight-figure healthcare deal to massively scale and transform the healthcare industry -.

LivePerson Inc. stock is now -49.33% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LPSN Stock saw the intraday high of $19.00 and lowest of $16.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 68.97, which means current price is +13.13% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, LPSN reached a trading volume of 11114047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about LivePerson Inc. [LPSN]?

William Blair have made an estimate for LivePerson Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for LivePerson Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LivePerson Inc. is set at 2.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for LPSN in the course of the last twelve months was 160.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

How has LPSN stock performed recently?

LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.71. With this latest performance, LPSN shares dropped by -34.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.69 for LivePerson Inc. [LPSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.68, while it was recorded at 22.87 for the last single week of trading, and 50.18 for the last 200 days.

LivePerson Inc. [LPSN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.14 and a Gross Margin at +66.16. LivePerson Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.61.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.40.

LivePerson Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for LivePerson Inc. [LPSN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LivePerson Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for LivePerson Inc. [LPSN]

There are presently around $1,274 million, or 99.10% of LPSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPSN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,064,388, which is approximately 3.563% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,984,217 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $126.41 million in LPSN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $93.97 million in LPSN stock with ownership of nearly -24.796% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LivePerson Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in LivePerson Inc. [NASDAQ:LPSN] by around 7,327,716 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 8,882,742 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 54,164,012 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,374,470 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPSN stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,534,733 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 3,451,879 shares during the same period.