Wells Fargo slashes price target on Everbridge Inc. [EVBG] – find out why.

Everbridge Inc. [NASDAQ: EVBG] loss -33.87% on the last trading session, reaching $30.61 price per share at the time. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Everbridge Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

Continued Penetration of Critical Event Management Opportunity Enables Full Year 2021 Revenue Increase of 36% Year-over-Year.

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national Public Warning solutions, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Everbridge Inc. represents 38.41 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.82 billion with the latest information. EVBG stock price has been found in the range of $27.81 to $33.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, EVBG reached a trading volume of 11086932 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Everbridge Inc. [EVBG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVBG shares is $50.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVBG stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Everbridge Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $100 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Everbridge Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $200 to $58, while Stephens kept a Overweight rating on EVBG stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EVBG shares from 80 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Everbridge Inc. is set at 4.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVBG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for EVBG in the course of the last twelve months was 62.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

Trading performance analysis for EVBG stock

Everbridge Inc. [EVBG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.03. With this latest performance, EVBG shares dropped by -33.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVBG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.82 for Everbridge Inc. [EVBG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.87, while it was recorded at 41.76 for the last single week of trading, and 116.71 for the last 200 days.

Everbridge Inc. [EVBG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Everbridge Inc. [EVBG] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.78 and a Gross Margin at +61.30. Everbridge Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.73.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.77.

Everbridge Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Everbridge Inc. [EVBG]

There are presently around $1,168 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVBG stocks are: SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. with ownership of 3,691,050, which is approximately -2.871% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,536,023 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $108.24 million in EVBG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $65.51 million in EVBG stock with ownership of nearly 2.849% of the company’s market capitalization.

170 institutional holders increased their position in Everbridge Inc. [NASDAQ:EVBG] by around 6,312,810 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 9,434,738 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 22,419,815 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,167,363 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVBG stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,161,642 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 2,519,156 shares during the same period.