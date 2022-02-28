Wedbush slashes price target on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] – find out why.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] slipped around -0.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $17.66 at the close of the session, down -0.11%. The company report on February 18, 2022 that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) (“AMC” or “the Company”), the largest theatrical exhibition company in the world, announced today that it will report its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

The Company will host an earnings webcast accessible through the Investor Relations section of AMC’s website at https://investor.amctheatres.com/corporate-overview. During the webcast the company will take questions from both AMC Investor Connect members and equity research analysts. AMC investors can visit https://www.amctheatres.com/stockholders to sign up for membership of AMC Investor Connect and submit their written questions.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock is now -35.07% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMC Stock saw the intraday high of $17.86 and lowest of $16.53 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 72.62, which means current price is +31.79% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 50.80M shares, AMC reached a trading volume of 36702791 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $10.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on AMC stock. On April 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AMC shares from 7 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.98.

How has AMC stock performed recently?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.76. With this latest performance, AMC shares gained by 10.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 120.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.04 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.89, while it was recorded at 17.09 for the last single week of trading, and 34.64 for the last 200 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]

There are presently around $3,103 million, or 34.70% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,085,666, which is approximately -0.223% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,892,769 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $757.49 million in AMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $234.63 million in AMC stock with ownership of nearly 1.31% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 197 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC] by around 20,281,989 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 5,488,485 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 149,964,457 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,734,931 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMC stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,647,818 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 1,562,437 shares during the same period.