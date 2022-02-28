Wall Street Analyst Initiated SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]. What else is Wall St. saying

SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SOFI] surged by $0.34 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $10.72 during the day while it closed the day at $10.67. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Better Banking is Here with SoFi Checking and Savings.

SoFi Launches Bank Offerings, including up to 1.00% APY for All Members and No Account Fees.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (“SoFi”), the digital personal finance company, today announced the launch of SoFi Checking and Savings, the latest offering designed to help people get their money right. SoFi Checking and Savings will allow members greater control over their money management, with an industry-leading1 annual percentage yield of up to 1.00%2 for members, for both types of accounts, providing 33 times3 the national average interest on balances, in addition to zero account or overdraft fees, no limits on transfers between checking and savings accounts, two-day early paychecks4 and fee-free ATM access via the Allpoint network5.

SoFi Technologies Inc. stock has also loss -12.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SOFI stock has declined by -41.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -25.70% and lost -32.51% year-on date.

The market cap for SOFI stock reached $8.34 billion, with 800.57 million shares outstanding and 587.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 53.90M shares, SOFI reached a trading volume of 46363229 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOFI shares is $17.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOFI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for SoFi Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2022, representing the official price target for SoFi Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on SOFI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoFi Technologies Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

SOFI stock trade performance evaluation

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.40. With this latest performance, SOFI shares dropped by -15.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.95 for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.22, while it was recorded at 10.49 for the last single week of trading, and 16.75 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOFI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SoFi Technologies Inc. go to 43.00%.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,388 million, or 36.70% of SOFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOFI stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 117,795,933, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 53,386,070 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $569.63 million in SOFI stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $376.36 million in SOFI stock with ownership of nearly -2.057% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SoFi Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 334 institutional holders increased their position in SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SOFI] by around 81,717,712 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 24,896,014 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 304,621,151 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 411,234,877 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOFI stock had 179 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,835,849 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 9,745,042 shares during the same period.