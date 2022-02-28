Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] stock Downgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $56

Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE: VZ] traded at a high on 02/25/22, posting a 2.91 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $54.12. The company report on February 25, 2022 that Verizon waives calling charges to Ukraine.

Wireless consumer and business customers as well as residential landline customers can call to Ukraine for free.

In response to developments in Ukraine, Verizon will waive charges for calls from its postpaid consumer and business wireless customers and residential landline customers to and from Ukraine, from February 25 through March 10. The company is also waiving voice and text roaming charges for customers in Ukraine.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 31430936 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Verizon Communications Inc. stands at 1.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.74%.

The market cap for VZ stock reached $220.76 billion, with 4.17 billion shares outstanding and 3.98 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.22M shares, VZ reached a trading volume of 31430936 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VZ shares is $60.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Verizon Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Verizon Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on VZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verizon Communications Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for VZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for VZ in the course of the last twelve months was 25.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has VZ stock performed recently?

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.01. With this latest performance, VZ shares gained by 6.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.35 for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.09, while it was recorded at 53.57 for the last single week of trading, and 54.18 for the last 200 days.

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.92 and a Gross Margin at +45.73. Verizon Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.51.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.46.

Verizon Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verizon Communications Inc. go to 2.88%.

Insider trade positions for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]

There are presently around $143,992 million, or 65.40% of VZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 321,650,268, which is approximately -1.141% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 290,740,891 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.73 billion in VZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.23 billion in VZ stock with ownership of nearly 2.595% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verizon Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,509 institutional holders increased their position in Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE:VZ] by around 117,945,915 shares. Additionally, 1,416 investors decreased positions by around 104,653,741 shares, while 166 investors held positions by with 2,437,999,290 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,660,598,946 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VZ stock had 306 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,488,110 shares, while 134 institutional investors sold positions of 11,005,629 shares during the same period.