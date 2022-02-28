United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] is 4.73% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UAL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.06% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.19%. The company report on February 17, 2022 that United Aims to Quadruple the Size of Its Fleet of Training Aircraft.

United Aviate Academy orders 25 new Cirrus TRAC SR20 aircraft – with the option to add 50 more – in response to the surge in flight school applications with more than 12,000 received so far.

United Aviate Academy aims to train as many as 5,000 new pilots by 2030, at least half of them women or people of color.

Over the last 12 months, UAL stock dropped by -12.97%. The one-year United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.36. The average equity rating for UAL stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.30 billion, with 323.70 million shares outstanding and 323.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.90M shares, UAL stock reached a trading volume of 15824221 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $56.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price from $50 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on UAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Airlines Holdings Inc. is set at 2.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 59.00.

UAL Stock Performance Analysis:

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.19. With this latest performance, UAL shares gained by 10.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.72 for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.85, while it was recorded at 45.50 for the last single week of trading, and 48.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into United Airlines Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.82 and a Gross Margin at -15.07. United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.79.

United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,622 million, or 58.80% of UAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,849,742, which is approximately 0.146% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 25,375,838 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.16 billion in UAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $786.0 million in UAL stock with ownership of nearly 1.126% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United Airlines Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 251 institutional holders increased their position in United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UAL] by around 15,029,761 shares. Additionally, 272 investors decreased positions by around 15,813,317 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 157,196,648 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,039,726 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAL stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,476,431 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 2,514,850 shares during the same period.